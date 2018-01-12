Expect Delays During Tulsa Highway Paving Project

Two southbound lanes of Tulsa's Highway 169 at the BA Expressway interchange are now closed to traffic as crews work on an ongoing pavement project.

The two left lanes between 41st and 51st are closed and during Friday rush hour, drivers can expect some major delays.

With concrete barriers in place, drivers will have only the two right southbound lanes open. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the far right lane is also acting as a Broken Arrow Expressway exit ramp and ODOT has installed stop signs at the BA Expressway on-ramp to Highway 169.

The two left lanes will be closed until further notice.