Mississippi Burnings KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Republican Kevin Cramer's decision to forgo a Senate campaign in North Dakota is the latest snag for Republicans clinging to a paper-thin majority in the Senate.

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.

Federal lawmakers from both parties in New Jersey are asking the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

Bill Cosby's retrial will carry weight of the #MeToo movement, and it's on the comedian's mind.

What will the #MeToo movement mean for Cosby's next trial?

The number of missing from a California mudslide is constantly changing _ and not just because people are being found.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be digging in for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an affair but denying anything more.

State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.

Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the corporate income tax rate by 14 percent.

Some utility rates could go down after US corporate tax cuts

Man who sought to aid woman says he was outraged seeing her discharged from Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks at a bus stop at night.

For some Walmart employees, the day brought news of a pay raise. Others learned they were out of a job.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Edgar Ray Killen, a former Ku Klux Klan leader who was convicted in the 1964 "Mississippi Burning" slayings of three civil rights workers, has died in prison at the age of 92, the state's corrections department announced Friday.

The one-time Klan leader was serving three consecutive 20-year terms for manslaughter when he died at 9 p.m. Thursday night inside the Mississippi State Penitentiary. An autopsy was pending, but no foul play was suspected, the corrections' statement said.

His conviction came 41 years to the day after James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, all in their 20s, were ambushed and killed by Klansmen on June 21, 1964. The three Freedom Summer workers had been investigating the burning of a black church near Philadelphia, Mississippi. A deputy sheriff in Philadelphia had arrested them on a traffic charge, then released them after alerting a mob. Mississippi's then-governor claimed their disappearance was a hoax before their bodies were dug up.

The slayings shocked the nation, helped spur passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 and were dramatized in the 1988 movie "Mississippi Burning."

The part-time preacher and lumber mill operator was 80 when a Neshoba County jury convicted him of three counts of manslaughter on June 21, 2005, despite his assertions that he was innocent of the killings. Killen was the only person ever to face state murder charges in the case.

Killen wouldn't say much about the 1964 killings during a 2014 interview with The Associated Press inside the penitentiary. He said he remained a segregationist who did not believe in racial equality, but contended he harbored no ill will toward blacks. Killen said he never had talked about the events that landed him behind bars, and never would.

Long a suspect in the 1964 slayings, Killen had made a livelihood from farming, operating his sawmill and preaching to a small congregation at Smyrna Baptist Church in Union, south of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

According to FBI files and court transcripts from a 1967 federal conspiracy trial, Killen did most of the planning in the ambush killings of the civil rights workers. According to testimony in the 2005 murder trial, Killen served as a kleagle, or organizer, of the Klan in Neshoba County and helped set up a klavern, or local Klan group, in a nearby county.

Nineteen men, including Killen, were indicted on federal charges in the 1967 case. Seven were convicted of violating the victims' civil rights. None served more than six years.

Killen's federal case ended with a hung jury after one juror said she couldn't convict a preacher. During his state trial in 2005, witnesses testified that on June 21, 1964, Killen went to Meridian to round up carloads of Klansmen to ambush Schwerner, Chaney and Goodman, telling some of the Klan members to bring plastic or rubber gloves. Witnesses said Killen then went to a Philadelphia funeral home as an alibi while the fatal attack occurred.

The three bodies were found 44 days later, buried in a red-clay dam in rural Neshoba County.

In February 2010, Killen sued the FBI, claiming the government used a mafia hit man to pistol-whip and intimidate witnesses for information in the case. The federal lawsuit sought millions of dollars in damages and a declaration that his rights were violated when the FBI allegedly used a gangster known as "The Grim Reaper" during the investigation. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

In the 2014 AP interview, Killen repeated his contention that he was not a criminal, but a political prisoner. Of one thing he was certain: "I could have beat that thing if I'd had the mental ability."

In the four-hour interview, he spoke of associations with hundreds of people during his life - from political figures to friends and neighbors. He was talkative about corruption in the Mississippi prison system, his good times and close relationship with the late Sen. James O. Eastland and his preaching at a tiny Baptist church in east Mississippi from which he got the nickname "Preacher."

Killen said people at Parchman were well aware of his identity before he arrived: "Oh yes. They knew who I was," he said.

