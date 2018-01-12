Has flu season, in full swing, reached its height?
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this Jan. 10, 2017 image, Donnie Cardenas recovers from the flu at the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The San Diego County resident said he was battling a heavy cough for days befor...
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Donnie Cardenas, right, waits in an emergency room hallway alongside roommate Torrey Jewett, left, as he recovers from the flu at the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The San Diego Count...
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Matilde Gonzalez, left, and Cesar Calles, hold their son, Cesar Julian Calles, 10-months old, as Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives him a flu shot, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Seattl...
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives a patient a flu shot, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Seattle. According to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday...
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives a patient a flu shot, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Seattle. According to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday...
Friday, January 12 2018 1:02 PM EST2018-01-12 18:02:43 GMT
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...More >>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.More >>
Friday, January 12 2018 1:02 PM EST2018-01-12 18:02:30 GMT
Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the...More >>
Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the corporate income tax rate by 14 percent.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Flu is now widespread in every state except Hawaii, but the good news is the flu season appears to be peaking.
U.S. health officials on Friday said plenty of people are getting sick, and the flu has hit epidemic levels - just as it does most winters.
But an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows patient traffic for the flu is no longer increasing the way it did in December.
Health officials say it's shaping up to be a bad season overall, dominated by a nasty type of flu bug that can cause severe illness in young children and seniors. They won't know how well the flu shot worked until next month.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.