Police Arrest Man Connected To Tulsa Stabbing

Tulsa Police made an arrest in a stabbing they say was a result of a long-running dispute.

Jail records show Gregory Greenwood is now out of jail but was booked on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said he is the boyfriend of the victim's ex-wife, and police believe a dispute between Greenwood and the ex-husband led to Greenwood stabbing him several times in the middle of the street Wednesday morning near 51st Place North near Hartford.

A detective said the victim is still stable in the hospital.