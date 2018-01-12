Police Arrest Man Connected To Tulsa Stabbing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest Man Connected To Tulsa Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Gregory Greenwood. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Gregory Greenwood. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police made an arrest in a stabbing they say was a result of a long-running dispute.

Jail records show Gregory Greenwood is now out of jail but was booked on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said he is the boyfriend of the victim's ex-wife, and police believe a dispute between Greenwood and the ex-husband led to Greenwood stabbing him several times in the middle of the street Wednesday morning near 51st Place North near Hartford.

1/10/2018 Related Story: Weeks-Long Family Dispute Leads To Stabbing, Tulsa Police Say

A detective said the victim is still stable in the hospital.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.