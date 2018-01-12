Fire Damages Tulsa House - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fire Damages Tulsa House

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Fire damaged a house in Tulsa Friday afternoon.

The house is located near 7th & Lewis. The call came in at about 12:55 p.m. and video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed firefighters quickly got it under control.

Firefighters said the home is empty and boarded up, however, there are several properties run together in the area that have power coming to them.

They said the cause of the fire is undetermined but said it could be an overheated electrical fire, or possibly a squatter-related fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

No one reported any injuries.

Firefighters also said due to the cold weather, people are going into abandoned homes to keep warm and that they have had three fires just on Friday related to that issue.

