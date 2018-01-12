Tulsa Elementary Students Build, Test Water Robots

A group of Union Elementary students is exploring robotics in an unusual setting.

Gifted and talented students from Peters and Ellen Ochoa Elementary built their own robots and tested them in a swimming pool.

The SeaPerch robots, designed to work under water, were taken to the 6th and 7th Grade Center's pool Friday morning where students tested their abilities.

Principal Tracy Weese said students navigated the robots down swim lanes, through obstacle courses, and latched them onto underwater items.

Union Public Schools posted a short video of the robots in action on their Facebook page.