Tulsa Jury Returns Verdict For Teen Arrested For Murder

A Tulsa jury finds a man not guilty of murder in a 2016 homicide case.

Nathan Simmons, then 16, was arrested in 2016 for the murder of a man during a Broken Arrow Carjacking Spree.

The jury found Simmons not guilty of murder in that case.

They did, however, find him guilty of accessory and recommended a sentence of 36 years.

The jury also found him guilty of two counts of robbery in the first degree. They recommended 10 years on one count and 17 years on the other.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for January 18th at 9 a.m.

Co-defendant Emmitt Sam was already convicted of murder after his trial in November.

