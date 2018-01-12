Tulsa Jury Returns Verdict For Teen Arrested For Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Jury Returns Verdict For Teen Arrested For Murder

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa jury finds a man not guilty of murder in a 2016 homicide case.

Nathan Simmons, then 16, was arrested in 2016 for the murder of a man during a Broken Arrow Carjacking Spree. 

6/25/2016 Related Story: Two Teens Arrested For Murder In Tulsa, BA Carjacking Spree

The jury found Simmons not guilty of murder in that case. 

They did, however, find him guilty of accessory and recommended a sentence of 36 years.

The jury also found him guilty of two counts of robbery in the first degree. They recommended 10 years on one count and 17 years on the other.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for January 18th at 9 a.m.

Co-defendant Emmitt Sam was already convicted of murder after his trial in November. 

11/2/2017 Related Story: Man Found Guilty In Murder Committed During Broken Arrow Carjackings

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.