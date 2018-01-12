Tulsa Man Accused Of Rape By Instrumentation Arrested

A Tulsa man accused of rape by instrumentation was arrested.

Police said David Dillion, 39, turned himself into the jail.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she knew Dillion through a local networking organization and on November 28, 2017, she and Dillion were social at an event hosted by the group.

She told police a group, including Dillion, left the event and went to a restaurant. The affidavit says Dillion said he planned to use a ride-sharing app to get a ride home, but the woman invited him to her home and said he could get an Uber there.

The woman told police she and Dillion talked and he eventually asked if he could sleep on her couch and she agreed. She said they both eventually fell asleep on the couch.

The victim said she woke up to Dillion exposing himself and asked her to perform a sexual act, the document says. She told police she left the room and went to her bedroom.

She told police around 3:00 a.m., she woke up to Dillion in her bed, naked and sexually assaulting her. The document says the victim told police Dillion tried to pull her on top of him, that she told him no multiple times, pushed him away and asked him to leave the house.

Police interviewed Dillion and, according to the document, he confirmed much of the woman’s story. It says he told police he was “incredibly drunk” and that he knew he made a mistake.

According to the Tulsa County Jail website, Dillion was arrested on a complaint of rape by instrumentation and is being held on a $50,000 bond.