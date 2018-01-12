Giant Sand Springs-Built Refinery Equipment Ready For Trip To Ohio

Photo of the tower being loaded onto the pink barge. Image provided by Cust-O-Fab.

The huge piece of equipment moved from Sand Springs to the Port of Catoosa on Thursday has been loaded on a barge for shipment.

The giant device is called a coker bubble tower. It was built by Cust-O-Fab in Sand Springs.

News On 6 caught up with it Thursday as a crew moved it across Tulsa to the port.

On Friday morning the crew used a massive crane to load it onto a barge. The barge is painted pink to call attention to breast cancer.

The coker bubble tower weighs 316,850 pounds, is 170 feet 5 inches long and more than 12 feet in diameter.

Cust-O-Fab says it's being shipped to a customer in Ohio, where it will be raised vertically and installed at a refinery.