Hit-And-Run Victim Loses Foot, Police Say

Police are looking for a driver who they say hit a pedestrian Friday night and fled the scene.

TFD responded to hit pedestrian call on eastbound I-244 at Garnett around 8 p.m.

Police say they're not sure why the pedestrian was on the highway.

Reports say the victim lost a foot due to the accident.

Police say they have no suspect description at this time.

We will update this story with the latest.