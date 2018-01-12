EMSA Involved In Highway 75 Crash

First responders are on the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 at the Red Fork split.

That's where Highway 75 and westbound I-244 meet near downtown.

EMSA was involved in this crash.

Crews have one lane of Highway 75 and one lane of I-244 shut down right now.

