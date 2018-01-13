Man Dies When Space Heater Sparks Tulsa Car Fire

One person is dead after a fire at a Tulsa auto repair shop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, January 13 near Admiral and Memorial on 85th East Avenue.

Tulsa firefighters say a homeless person was sleeping in a Ford Bronco using a space heater plugged into an extension cord. The cord was connected to a nearby building.

The owner of Young's 4X4 said he was trying to help the man get back on his feet and let the man sleep on the property. We don't know the victim's name but understand he was in his 40s.

Tulsa firefighters stressed that a space heater is not intended to be used as a constant source of heat, nor should they be used with an extension cord.

It was a very busy overnight shift for Tulsa firefighters and investigators. They responded to three other house fires - one also most likely caused by a space heater, a duplex fire and an apartment fire.