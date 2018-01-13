Two Men Escape Tulsa House Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to a home near Pine and Harvard after it caught fire early Saturday morning, January 13. Several units were dispatched to the scene around 7:45 a.m.

Two men were able to escape the burning house.

When firefighters got to the home in the 1800 block of North Jamestown they say flames were coming from the house and were especially heavy in the back. Firefighters got in through the front door, according to Firefighter Brody Bowman.

Bowman said they searched the front room and tried to get to the fire source at the rear of the house but had to back outside as the windows blew out. Smoke was extremely heavy, and the house is badly damaged.

He was not sure if the house was a total loss or could be salvaged. The two men are expected to be OK.

Firefighters hauled a charred washer and dryer out of the back of the house. Investigators say the fire started in the utility room then spread to the kitchen.

It was an extremely busy shift for Tulsa fire crews and investigators.

They responded to a fatal car fire overnight Saturday. A business owner was letting a man stay in an SUV parked outside his repair shop. The man had a space heater plugged into an extension cord that most likely sparked the fire, TFD said.

There was also an apartment fire at the Villas on Memorial, 7821 South Memorial. Firefighters said the cause was most likely an electric blanket malfunction. The person who lived there also had oxygen in the room.

A sprinkler head helped contain that fire to the bedroom, and firefighters reunited the resident with a dog that had been trapped in the apartment. Another dog and the owner escaped on their own.

There were house fires in the 4000 block of East 25th Street and a the 900 block of East 37th Place that were both ruled accidental. Another house fire in the 5900 block of East 7th Street was most likely caused by a space heater, according to TFD.