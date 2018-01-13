Hawaii Emergency Officials Say Alert Of Ballistic Missile Threat Was Mistake

Three people were found in the rubble after an Oklahoma City house burnt to the ground Saturday. This marks six fire fatalities within the metro area in 2018.More >>
Three people were found in the rubble after an Oklahoma City house burnt to the ground Saturday. This marks six fire fatalities within the metro area in 2018.More >>
A statewide alert in Hawaii instructed people to take shelter in anticipation of a missile attack.More >>
A statewide alert in Hawaii instructed people to take shelter in anticipation of a missile attack.More >>
A new state Senate bill aims to reduce the number of inappropriate teacher-student relationships. This comes after a year of multiple high-profile cases of misconduct.More >>
A new state Senate bill aims to reduce the number of inappropriate teacher-student relationships. This comes after a year of multiple high-profile cases of misconduct.More >>
Tulsa's MLK parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning and will close some roads.More >>
Tulsa's MLK parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning and will close some roads.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.