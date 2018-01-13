Vigil Held For Porum House Fire Victims

An Oklahoma community is gathering to remember the victims of a deadly fire in Porum.

A vigil was held on Saturday night at the Porum football field.

Tiffany Fraley and her two young children died after their home caught fire on January 2nd.

1/2/2018 Related Story: Woman, 2 Children Killed In Porum House Fire

The home did not have working smoke detectors.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said it still doesn't know the cause of that fire.