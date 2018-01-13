Walmart Helps Copan Toddler In Need Of Heart

A toddler in Copan in need of a heart became an honorary Walmart truck driver Saturday.

Logan Cochran led a convoy from Copan to Bartlesville, where he then opened up gifts and was presented a check for $2,000.

He was born with a rare heart condition and has had three open heart surgeries.

His parents call him their "miracle baby"; he's now two and a half years old.

Logan and his mom are heading to Dallas at the end of the month, where he will learn to eat and talk.

If you'd like to help with medical expenses, you can visit the family's GoFundMe page.