Deep Freeze, Snow Flurries Ahead After Sunday Warm-Up

A Sunday warm-up is on the way, but we’re set to get slammed with yet another blast of Arctic air as we head into the upcoming week!

Snow flurries and brief bursts of light snow will continue through the mid-morning hours, primarily northeast of Tulsa across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. A Winter Weather travel advisory has been issued for Ottawa and Delaware Counties into northwest Arkansas until early afternoon.

Snow accumulations will remain very light, but with temperatures below freezing any snow that sticks could lead to slick spots

Dry air at the surface will continue to limit what we actually see reach the ground, so the large majority of our area will see no accumulation from this activity. However, I can’t rule out a quick dusting in a few locations along the Oklahoma-Kansas line and also along the Oklahoma-Arkansas line this morning.

Despite the early morning snowflakes, we expect a bigger warm-up today! Areas of sunshine look to gradually return by afternoon, and a south-southwest wind will help usher our afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s across eastern Oklahoma! Unfortunately, that’s the “warmest” we’ll likely get for the next several days.

Yet another reinforcing surge of Arctic air arrives early in the morning of our Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, and it’s set to make things quite frigid. We’ll start the morning Monday with temperatures in the mid 30s, but we’ll steadily fall into the 20s by the afternoon behind that front, and gusty north winds will push our wind chills into the teens.

In addition to the Arctic air, once again areas primarily north of Tulsa could see some flurries or light snow on Monday. Similar to today, many areas will not see accumulation, but a quick dusting to ½” of snow could occur primarily in southeast Kansas on Monday.

The deep freeze will really take hold on Tuesday with lows dropping into the single digits and dangerous wind chill values from -5 to -10. Yikes! Afternoon highs will stay well below freezing on Tuesday and those single digit lows will extend into Wednesday as well.

The Arctic air will begin to recede by late next week as south winds return, with the potential for 50s to return by Friday and possibly even warmer into next weekend! But once again, until then we are stuck with some awfully cold weather the next several days!