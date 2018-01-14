Christopher Bell Takes Second Chili Bowl Victory - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Christopher Bell Takes Second Chili Bowl Victory

Christopher Bell talks to the media after his win. Christopher Bell talks to the media after his win.

By Bryan Hulbert
TULSA, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Christopher Bell took his second victory at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Saturday night in Tulsa. 

Bell was chasing Kyle Larson whose engine gave out in a cloud of smoke on Lap 41. Bell said he felt a sense of disappointment when Larson's night ended with mechanical failure. 
 
"It's special to win the Chili Bowl. With over 300 something cars, it's always going to be special, but I'm disappointed. I feel like Kyle got robbed, I got robbed, and the fans got robbed. I wanted to race it out, and I know the fans wanted us to race it out too so I'm disappointed we didn't get to do that, but I'd rather be lucky than good any day," Bell said.

Rico Abreu came in second and Spencer Bayston third.

The 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will take place January 14-19, 2019. Information on the event will be released in the next few weeks.

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell, [2]; 2. 97-Rico Abreu, [3]; 3. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [6]; 4. 63-Tanner Thorson, [17]; 5. 87-Ryan Bernal, [23]; 6. 63D-Brad Sweet, [5]; 7. 39BC-Justin Grant, [4]; 8. 71R-Chase Johnson, [9]; 9. 27K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [11]; 10. 84X-Chad Boat, [24]; 11. 71-Ryan Robinson, [19]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, [10]; 13. 35TE-Chris Windom, [20]; 14. 67-Logan Seavey, [21]; 15. 17W-Shane Golobic, [7]; 16. 4-Tom Harris, [18]; 17. 49ER-Caleb Armstrong, [14]; 18. 77P-Billy Pauch Jr, [22]; 19. (DNF) 01-Kyle Larson, [1]; 20. (DNF) 37-Andrew Felker, [12]; 21. (DNF) 91T-Tyler Thomas, [8]; 22. (DNF) 24-Tracy Hines, [15]; 23. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell, [13]; 24. (DNF) 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [16]

Full Results At Chili Bowl Website

