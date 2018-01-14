Christopher Bell Takes Second Chili Bowl Victory

The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Robert Lively of Sapulpa. He may be driving a 2009 Ford XPL with Oklahoma tags HRE257.More >>
The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Robert Lively of Sapulpa. He may be driving a 2009 Ford XPL with Oklahoma tags HRE257.More >>
Oklahoma's Christopher Bell took his second victory at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Saturday night in Tulsa.More >>
Oklahoma's Christopher Bell took his second victory at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Saturday night in Tulsa.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!