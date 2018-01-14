Silver Alert Issued For Sapulpa Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Silver Alert Issued For Sapulpa Man

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Robert Lively of Sapulpa.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, blue jeans and possibly a red ball cap. He may be driving a maroon 2009 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma tags HRE257. The vehicle has scratches on the right rear.

Lively went missing in October as well. He was found safely that time but was missing for more than 24 hours.

Lively has Alzheimer's Disease. according to authorities. During his last disappearance, he was located in Hardeman County, Texas. Police said he also is familiar with the Grand Lake area.

