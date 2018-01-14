'Jumanji' tops 'The Post,' 'The Commuter' at MLK box office

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows the character Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, in a scene from " Paddington 2."

(Jay Maidment/Lionsgate via AP). This image released by Lionsgate shows Liam Neeson in a scene from "The Commuter."

(Frank Masi/Sony Pictures via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

(Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP). In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Tom Hanks portrays Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post."

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Jumanji" easily remained the no. 1 film in North America despite an onslaught of new challengers. The film is now approaching $300 million domestically and, after grossing $40 million in China this weekend, a worldwide total of $667 million.

Coming closest was Steven Spielberg's "The Post," starring Streep and Tom Hanks. Twentieth Century Fox is forecasting $18.6 million for the weekend.

The Neeson thriller "The Commuter" debuted with $13.5 million. "Paddington 2" opened with $10.6 million. And Henson's "Proud Mary" grossed $10 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.