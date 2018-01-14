Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

(Chelsea Manning For US Senate via AP). This frame from video released by the Chelsea Manning Senate campaign on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 shows Chelsea Manning in a campaign video. Manning on Sunday confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. S...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT RANK TO INTELLIGENCE ANALYST - FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning speaks during the Nantucket Project's annual gathering in Nantucket, Mass. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, M...

By The Associated Press



NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - Chelsea Manning on Sunday confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Three days after making her intention known to federal election officials, Manning tweeted "yup, we're running for senate" with an attached campaign video indicating her intention to run in the 2018 Maryland Democratic primary. She sent a subsequent tweet seeking donations to her campaign.

The 71-second video weaves together images of white supremacists holding tiki torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as protesters clashing with police elsewhere.

"We live in trying times . times of fear . of suppression . of hate," Manning said.

The montage shifts to the U.S. Capitol and President Donald Trump sitting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats.

"We don't need more or better leaders," Manning continued. "We need someone willing to fight. We need to stop asking them to give us our rights. They won't support us. They won't compromise."

The video also shows Manning holding a rose and ends with her saying, "You're damn right we got this."

The 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, the former Army intelligence analyst was convicted of leaking classified documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency before leaving office last year.

Manning is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.

When Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in May, she told the AP in an email that she was eager to define her future - but made no mention of politics.

The Oklahoma native had planned to move to Maryland, where she has an aunt. She has been registered to vote at the apartment in North Bethesda since mid-August, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Her recent move would not affect a Senate bid. To run for that office, a person must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen for nine years and an inhabitant of the state at election time, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. A felony conviction does not appear to preclude a run.

Manning is yet to file for the primary with the state elections board, which she must do in person by Feb. 27, according to the board's website.

Cardin is also yet to file. But campaign finance reports show that his organization had nearly $2 million cash on hand in late September.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.