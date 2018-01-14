Residents Safe After Tulsa House Fire, Crews Say

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire near 4th and Admiral.

Fire crews said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the attic Sunday morning.

It took firefighters about five minutes to put out the flames.

"The house looks like it's had a couple additions so there were some places the fire was in that made it a little difficult that we had to be creative to get to," said Tulsa Fire Captain Michael Chandler.

Firefighters tell us everyone inside the home made it out OK.