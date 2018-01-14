Man Attempting To Retrieve Stolen Wallet Pistol Whipped, TPD Says

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that put two people in the hospital.

Officers said 18-year-old Marquise Marquard was at a party at the White House Mansion in Tulsa when a man outside the party took his wallet and ran off.

Police said the victim tried to get his wallet back from the thief but was attacked and pistol whipped.

Police tell us a friend of the victim tried to stop the attack but was stabbed several times in the stomach.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call police.