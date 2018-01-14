Man Threatens To Shoot Up Tulsa Bar, Police Say

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say damaged several cars during a hit and run Saturday night.

Investigators said a man was making threats to shoot up a bar at West 61st Street and South 33 West Avenue.

They said he then jumped in his car and rammed 6 vehicles in the parking lot before taking off on foot.

Police are looking for Brice Cox of Sand Springs.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call police.