Edmond Man Found After Missing For Days

Edmond police have found 81-year-old Donald McNamara.

Police said McNamara left the Lyndale at Edmond Assisted Living Facility near 15th and Kelly around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Piedmont Police reported making contact with McNamara around 10 p.m. Saturday but did not have reason to believe then he was missing from anywhere.

McNamara returned to the assisted living center safely around 7 p.m.