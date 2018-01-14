Pilot Recovering After Crash On Saturday Near Tishomingo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pilot Recovering After Crash On Saturday Near Tishomingo

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A pilot is in an Oklahoma City hospital after his plane crashed near the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, January 13.

The pilot actually managed to escape the wreckage himself and make his way to a nearby road. He was spotted by two brothers who just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

The pilot told the brothers his plane was low on fuel and he was trying to get to the Ardmore airport when he crashed.

Neither the pilot's name nor an update on his condition has been released.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.