Residents grieve and commit to rebuilding after mudslides

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.

A female passenger on a casino shuttle boat that was consumed by a huge fire off Florida's Gulf Coast has died.

The Latest: Casino says boat that caught fire had no issues

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds following deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - At the end of a heartbreaking week that saw deadly mudslides kill at least 20, residents gathered to grieve, pay tribute to victims and commit to rebuilding their cherished community on the Southern California coast.

Mourners lit prayer candles and left flowers as a makeshift memorial for the victims from Montecito after shedding tears, hugs and prayers during the vigil outside the Santa Barbara County courthouse.

"I don't know about you, but I'm scared of Mother Nature right now," Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo told the attendees at the vigil.

Bethany Harris, who lives in Santa Barbara, brought her two young sons to the vigil because she wanted to make sure they understood the effect the devastating storm has had on the community, she said.

"We all know someone who has been affected by this," she said. "We will heal together."

Before a moment of silence, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams read out the names of each of the 20 victims.

"Tonight, we need to mourn," he said. "Our community is going through something it has never gone through."

Those at the vigil included the family of 30-year-old Pinit Sutthithepa, whose body was discovered Saturday afternoon. His 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, remained missing. His 6-year-old son, Peerawat, nicknamed "Pasta," and his 79-year-old father-in-law, Richard Loring Taylor, also were killed in the mudslides.

Family members said they were too distraught to speak.

"This family is one of several that lost multiple family members," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. "And we know that the suffering of those who knew and loved all of the victims is immense."

The list of those still missing has shrunk to four.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mudslides will monitor the situation in Montecito, the White House said in a statement Monday.

"The president and first lady extend their deepest sympathies to the families affected, their appreciation for the first responders saving lives, and their prayers for those who remain missing," the statement said.

In the disaster area, firefighters went door to door to check the stability of the houses damaged by a powerful rainstorm that preceded the mudslides. They scoured what was left of toppled homes and mangled cars as they searched for the missing.

Search and rescue operations ended Sunday, and authorities transitioned to recovery, Brown said. The move allows officials to release resources that are no longer needed and slow the search to a safer pace, he said.

The storm sent flash floods cascading through mountain slopes burned bare by a huge wildfire in December. Workers used backhoes, jackhammers and chain saws to clear away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees.

Crews have made it a priority to clear out debris basins and creek canals before another rainstorm. Long-range forecasts gave the crews about a week before the next chance of rain - and potential new mudslides - although the precipitation was expected to be light. Another system was possible two days later.

The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the wealthy community, destroying at least 65 homes and damaging more than 460 others, officials said. They also forced the indefinite shutdown of U.S. 101, the only major freeway between Santa Barbara and points east.

The rest of the community's infrastructure also was damaged. Some streets were cracked in half, and authorities closed bridges and overpasses because they were unstable.

Amtrak said it was adding rail cars to each of its five daily roundtrip trains between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara to accommodate commuters grappling with the closure of U.S. 101.

But despite the damage, Montecito residents still have hope their community will recover.

"They're exhausted, but they find ways to try to live life as normally as they can," Williams said.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.