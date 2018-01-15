Frigid Weather & Snow Chances - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Frigid Weather & Snow Chances

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography

Another surge of extremely cold arctic air is moving southward and will reach our area around midday with falling temps from the lower 30s into the lower 20s by afternoon along with gusty north winds and a chance for some snow accumulations across northern OK and southern Kansas.

The absolute best spot will be from SW Missouri into SE Kansas across far northeastern OK and NW Arkansas. But we can’t rule out some accumulations along the highway 412 corridor region for the next few hours.

This window will be short lived with the main chances now through noon across the northern sections and ending between noon and 2 p.m.

There is a slight chance of some additional winter precip. across far southeastern OK and north TX later this afternoon but most of this potential will remain slightly south of our main area of interest.

The snowfall accumulation from the various output of data suggests around .1 to 2 inches in those areas that will receive snowfall with a few spots across far NE OK and SW Missouri around over 2 inches of snow where current winter weather advisories are posted.

The post frontal band of precip. is expected to quickly diminish as it moves southward by morning and as additional cold-dry air slides into the region. While we can’t ignore this potential for a swath of light snow in the metro, the temps and wind chills will eventually be the bigger story.

Temps. Tuesday morning will start in the single digits but winds near 10 to 20 mph from the north will create wind chill values from -10 to -20 across part of northern OK and southern Kansas. It’s possible that some school districts may delay or even cancel classes due to the expected bitterly low wind chills to keep kids from exposure at the bus stop Tuesday morning. Daytime highs Tuesday will be in the lower 20s with a sun-cloud mix.

Wednesday a surface ridge of high pressure will be centered across NE OK allowing for clear sky, dry air and very cold temps. Readings near zero to 5 will be likely with a few spots sub-zero Wednesday morning. Wind speeds will be very light during this period. Sunshine and south winds will return by afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-30s.

Thursday into the weekend will feature a return to gusty south winds ahead of a minor yet appreciated pattern change that should bring some slightly warmer weather back to the southern plains before our next system arrives during the weekend with chance or rain or even thunderstorms.

In summary, some snowfall is expected for part, but not all of the area early this morning to midday. A winter weather advisory is posted for some spots, meaning some minor impacts to travel could be expected. Wind chill advisories are expected for later tonight into Tuesday morning across the northern third of the state into southeastern Kansas.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Stay warm!

Alan Crone

KOTV

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Frigid Weather & Snow Chances

    Frigid Weather & Snow Chances

    Another surge of extremely cold arctic air is moving southward and will reach our area around midday with falling temps from the lower 30s into the lower 20s by afternoon along with gusty north winds and a chance for some snow accumulations across northern OK and southern Kansas.

    More >>

    Another surge of extremely cold arctic air is moving southward and will reach our area around midday with falling temps from the lower 30s into the lower 20s by afternoon along with gusty north winds and a chance for some snow accumulations across northern OK and southern Kansas.

    More >>

  • Frigid Friday Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Frigid Friday Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The cold front zipped across the area yesterday morning and we’re stuck with the colder air for the next several days. 

    More >>

    The cold front zipped across the area yesterday morning and we’re stuck with the colder air for the next several days. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.