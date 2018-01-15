Frigid Weather & Snow Chances

Another surge of extremely cold arctic air is moving southward and will reach our area around midday with falling temps from the lower 30s into the lower 20s by afternoon along with gusty north winds and a chance for some snow accumulations across northern OK and southern Kansas.

The absolute best spot will be from SW Missouri into SE Kansas across far northeastern OK and NW Arkansas. But we can’t rule out some accumulations along the highway 412 corridor region for the next few hours.

This window will be short lived with the main chances now through noon across the northern sections and ending between noon and 2 p.m.

There is a slight chance of some additional winter precip. across far southeastern OK and north TX later this afternoon but most of this potential will remain slightly south of our main area of interest.

The snowfall accumulation from the various output of data suggests around .1 to 2 inches in those areas that will receive snowfall with a few spots across far NE OK and SW Missouri around over 2 inches of snow where current winter weather advisories are posted.

The post frontal band of precip. is expected to quickly diminish as it moves southward by morning and as additional cold-dry air slides into the region. While we can’t ignore this potential for a swath of light snow in the metro, the temps and wind chills will eventually be the bigger story.

Temps. Tuesday morning will start in the single digits but winds near 10 to 20 mph from the north will create wind chill values from -10 to -20 across part of northern OK and southern Kansas. It’s possible that some school districts may delay or even cancel classes due to the expected bitterly low wind chills to keep kids from exposure at the bus stop Tuesday morning. Daytime highs Tuesday will be in the lower 20s with a sun-cloud mix.

Wednesday a surface ridge of high pressure will be centered across NE OK allowing for clear sky, dry air and very cold temps. Readings near zero to 5 will be likely with a few spots sub-zero Wednesday morning. Wind speeds will be very light during this period. Sunshine and south winds will return by afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-30s.

Thursday into the weekend will feature a return to gusty south winds ahead of a minor yet appreciated pattern change that should bring some slightly warmer weather back to the southern plains before our next system arrives during the weekend with chance or rain or even thunderstorms.

In summary, some snowfall is expected for part, but not all of the area early this morning to midday. A winter weather advisory is posted for some spots, meaning some minor impacts to travel could be expected. Wind chill advisories are expected for later tonight into Tuesday morning across the northern third of the state into southeastern Kansas.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Stay warm!

Alan Crone

KOTV