Dozens Dead In Double Suicide Bombing In Baghdad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dozens Dead In Double Suicide Bombing In Baghdad

Posted: Updated:
Iraqi security forces gather near blood stains at the scene of a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 15, 2018. [AP] Iraqi security forces gather near blood stains at the scene of a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 15, 2018. [AP]

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a busy street market in central Baghdad on Monday, in back-to-back explosions that killed at least 38 people, Iraqi health and police officials said.

The attackers struck during rush hour in the city's Tayran Square, which is usually crowded by laborers seeking work. The twin explosions also wounded at least 105 people, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

CBS News

Earlier reports by spokesmen from the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry had 26 killed and at least 16 dead, respectively, and dozens wounded.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as security forces sealed off the area with yellow tape. Slippers could be seen scattered about on the blood-stained pavement as cleaners hurried to clear the debris. Photographs posted on social media showed lifeless bodies and pieces of limbs.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore all the hallmarks of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which has claimed many such attacks in the past.

The twin explosions shocked residents in the Iraqi capital because large attacks had decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of country since security forces retook nearly all territory once held by ISIS militants.

Iraqi and U.S. officials have warned that ISIS would continue with insurgent-style attacks even after the Iraqi military and U.S.-led coalition succeeded in uprooting the militants across the country.

The cost of victory has been nearly incalculable as the three years of war against ISIS devastated much of northern and western Iraq -- roughly a third of the country -- where the extremists had held most of the territory.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.