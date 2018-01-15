City Crews On-Call To Treat Roads If Winter Weather Hits

The City of Tulsa is ready to respond if we see winter weather, saying everyone who treats the roads is on-call.

At the beginning of the season, the City had 12,500 tons of salt on hand and also two new salt-brine systems to fight icing. They've had to use some of the salt since the start of the winter weather season.

The City also said they have 67 truck-mount salt spreaders - 49 of those have snow plows.

Additionally, they have seven 4-by-4 pickups with plows.

Altogether there are 170 employees on staff in case winter weather strikes.