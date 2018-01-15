MLK Parade Closes Downtown Tulsa Roads

Several streets will be shut down for part of the day for the Martin Luther King Junior Day Parade in downtown Tulsa.

The parade route starts at John Hope Franklin and Detroit, goes through the OSU-Tulsa campus and ends at Archer and Elgin. Those areas will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When it comes to pre-staging, John Hope Franklin from Detroit to Greenwood and Detroit from I-244 to Haskell Place will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The map shows several neighborhood streets will be closed for staging from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. That includes MLK from Fairview to Independence and John Hope Franklin from Main to MLK.

You'll want to avoid Elgin from Archer to Brady and Archer from Detroit and Elgin until 2:30 p.m. - that's where the parade's disbanding area is located.

The parade starts at 11:00 Monday morning.