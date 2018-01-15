Storm could dump up to 4 inches of snow on southern Arkansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Storm could dump up to 4 inches of snow on southern Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Much of Arkansas will be under a winter storm warning or advisory later Monday as a blast of Arctic air could dump up to 4 inches of snow in parts of the state and send temperatures plummeting.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Monday evening through Tuesday, when bands of snow will develop behind the front.

About half the state could see snowfall totals between 2 and 3 inches, with up to 4 inches to the south.

Forecasters also included northeast Texas and northwest Louisiana in the warning.

Counties in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas will be under a winter weather advisory, with up to 2 inches of snow possible by Monday night.

Temperatures in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma are expected to fall into the 20s.

