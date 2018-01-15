Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Separate crashes leave 2 dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of separate crashes that left a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead.

The patrol says 18-year-old Heavener resident Christopher Raymond was killed late Sunday in Leflore County. An unidentified 15-year-old Holdenville girl was killed in a separate crash earlier Sunday evening in Hughes County.

Troopers say Raymond was heading westbound when his pickup went left of center and struck another vehicle head on. Raymond died at the scene. Two passengers were injured, along with the driver of the vehicle that was hit.

Earlier Sunday, a 15-year-old girl died after her SUV left the road, rolled and landed in a creek. The juvenile was pinned for an hour and died at the scene. Four passengers were treated and released from a Holdenville hospital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.