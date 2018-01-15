Heavener Teen Killed In Head-On Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Heavener Teen Killed In Head-On Crash

Posted: Updated:
The information in this report is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The information in this report is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old Heavener man was killed Sunday night when his pickup crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup head-on.

The two-vehicle crash took place just after 8 p.m. Sunday, January 14 on Leflore Road about a mile west of Highway 271 and 3 miles east of Leflore.

A trooper said Christopher Raymond was westbound when he went left of center. He crashed  into Texas resident Jack Pruitt, who was eastbound.

Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene by Leflore County EMS. 

OHP said there were two 16-year-old passengers in his truck. One was taken to a Tulsa hospital by medical helicopter with head injuries. The other was treated and released with an arm injury.

Pruitt, 41, was admitted to a Ft. Smith hospital where he is said to be stable with internal injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt except for the teen passenger who had head injuries, the collision report states. The names of the juveniles were not released.

The teenage driver was in apparently normal condition before the wreck, the trooper said in his report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.