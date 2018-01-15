Heavener Teen Killed In Head-On Crash

The information in this report is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old Heavener man was killed Sunday night when his pickup crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup head-on.

The two-vehicle crash took place just after 8 p.m. Sunday, January 14 on Leflore Road about a mile west of Highway 271 and 3 miles east of Leflore.

A trooper said Christopher Raymond was westbound when he went left of center. He crashed into Texas resident Jack Pruitt, who was eastbound.

Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene by Leflore County EMS.

OHP said there were two 16-year-old passengers in his truck. One was taken to a Tulsa hospital by medical helicopter with head injuries. The other was treated and released with an arm injury.

Pruitt, 41, was admitted to a Ft. Smith hospital where he is said to be stable with internal injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt except for the teen passenger who had head injuries, the collision report states. The names of the juveniles were not released.

The teenage driver was in apparently normal condition before the wreck, the trooper said in his report.