Dolores O'Riordan, Singer Of The Cranberries, Is Dead At 46 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Dolores O'Riordan, Singer Of The Cranberries, Is Dead At 46

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died at 46. The Limerick band became well-known internationally in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

O'Riordan was still active in her career, performing as recently as December, according to The Cranberries' social media accounts. In November, she recorded the theme song for a short film called "Angela's Christmas," which aired on Irish TV in December. 

Last year, The Cranberries announced on social media that O'Riordan was having a tough recovery from an ongoing back problem, forcing the band to cancel  most of its European tour. However, in December, the singer tweeted, "Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it!"

Musicians and fans mourned O'Riordan on Twitter. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.