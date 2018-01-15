Duncan Police: Young Girl Killed By Pet Dog At Home

Police in a southwest Oklahoma town are investigating after a young girl was killed by a pet dog at her home over the weekend.

Duncan police say officers were dispatched to the home around 3 p.m. Sunday on reports that a girl was being attacked.

Police Chief Dan Ford told The Lawton Constitution that by the time officers arrived, the dog had dragged the girl out in the yard and was attacking her. As the police approached, the dog charged one of the officers, who fatally shot the animal.

Police have not released the name or age of the girl.