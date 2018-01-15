Man Arrested After Breaking Into Inola School

Rogers County Sheriff's deputies say a man is in jail after he was accused of breaking into the Inola Elementary School Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Chadwick Warden after they received a tip that a man was at the school wearing a mask. A deputy found Warden in a car and he had a mask, pry bar and school ID cards that came from inside the building.

He also had cash, credit cards and more IDs in his pockets that he admitted came from inside the school.

Warden is the father of the 7-year-old boy who crashed a stolen car near Inola after driving at a high rate of speed.

