No Injuries When Fire Damages Tulsa Building

Image of firefighters at the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Image of the structure on fire from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

No one was hurt when a fire damaged a structure near Apache and Peoria Monday afternoon.

The building appeared to be an old barn in the 1800 block of East Young Street.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed heavy smoke billowing out the building.

A witness said children were playing in the building but firefighters said all of them made it out without injury.