Foyil Mother Arrested After Kids Left Out In Cold

A Foyil woman is in jail after sheriff's deputies say she was found passed out in her car in a Dollar General parking lot Sunday.

Deputies say Roberta Paris's kids were locked out of the car in cold for an hour and played in the parking lot before going inside to ask for help.

Paris was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car and the deputy had to bang on Paris's car door for three to five minutes before she woke up.

The deputy says Paris admitted to drinking vodka and had no idea how long they had been at the store.

She was arrested on complaints of public intoxication and child endangerment.

The kids were handed over to family members.