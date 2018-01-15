Wyandotte Schools Close Due To Weather

The Wyandotte Public schools district was scheduled to reopen Tuesday after a fire destroyed most of its schools' buses last week, but now, school officials say the weather will keep the school closed for another day.

However, the district will be closed again Tuesday due to winter weather.

The school was closed Jan. 11-12 after the fire burned most of the district's buses.

The superintendent says borrowed buses from Miami, Adair and Carl's Junction and Seneca, Missouri are ready to pick up students as soon as the weather cooperates.