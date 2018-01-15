Man Recounts Moments After Finding Injured Pilot In Road Near Ti - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Recounts Moments After Finding Injured Pilot In Road Near Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma -

Two brothers rescued an elderly pilot from the wreckage of a plane crash in Tishomingo.

Aaron Mclean and Clayton Arles say they were driving through the Wildlife Reserve Saturday afternoon when they saw an injured man lying in the road.

"As I was getting out of the car, I looked down and his pants were ripped down the whole length of his left leg and you could see nothing but muscle and bone," said Clayton Arles. 

The pilot told the brothers his plane crashed when it ran out of fuel.

After seeing the wreckage, the brothers say they're surprised the pilot survived.

The men took the pilot to a hospital where he was then transferred to a trauma center in Oklahoma City.

\The FAA is investigating.

