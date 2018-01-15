The Latest: Small crowds greet pope on first visit to Chile

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds following deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds

Leaders of the Cherokee Nation marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by acknowledging the tribe needs to come to terms with its treatment of former slaves, known as Freedmen.

The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.

The unsolved murder of a Hispanic New Mexico jailer has divided residents, scholars and civil rights advocates for decades.

Sen. Charles Schumer wants federal transportation officials to press foreign airlines to work better with the operators of New York's Kennedy Airport after winter weather woes cascaded into days of cancellations and delays this month.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

Dead men tell no tales, but there's new evidence that somebody aboard the pirate Blackbeard's flagship harbored books among the booty.

Shiver me timbers! New signs pirates liked booty _ and books

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Pope Francis receives a reproduction of the car used by father Alberto Hurtado, a Chilean saint, as he meets reporters during his flight to Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan.15, 2018.

(Alessandro Bianchi/Pool Photo Via AP). Pope Francis talks to journalists onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). A girl waves a flag with the image of Pope Francis as she waits for his arrival in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Francis is coming to a country in which the majority of people continue to declare themselves Roman...

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Pope Francis holds a photo of U.S. photographer Joseph Roger O'Donnell of child victims of Nagasaki bombing, aboard his flight to Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo). Locals wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on a street in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Francis is coming to a country in which the majority of people continue to declare themselves Roman Catholics, but where the chu...

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) - The latest on Pope Francis' visit to Latin America (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Thousands of people have lined avenues in Chile's capital to get a glimpse of Pope Francis as he passes by in his popemobile.

But compared to papal visits to other Latin American countries, the crowds are very thin, in many areas a single line of people.

Francis' first visit to Chile as the head of the Roman Catholic Church comes at a time when many Chileans are skeptical of the church and even angry over one of the pope's decisions. In 2015, Francis appointed a bishop who had been close to the Rev. Fernando Karadima, who abused dozens of minors over decades.

Some people cheered "Long live the pope!" when he passed by.

Others carried signs criticizing the pope or extolling him to act. "Stop the abuse, Francis!" read one sign. "You can so you must!"

___

7:15 p.m.

Pope Francis has landed in Chile, where protests are expected over his decision to appoint a bishop who was close to the Andean nation's most notorious pedophile priest.

Francis' arrival Monday night marks his first visit to Chile since becoming pope in 2013.

After deplaning, he'll meet with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.

Over the next three days, Francis is scheduled to celebrate Mass in Santiago, the southern city of Temuco and the northern city of Iquique. On Thursday, the pope will go to Peru.

Francis' trip is aimed at highlighting the plight of immigrants and underscoring the need to preserve the Amazon rain forest. However, sexual abuse by priests has taken front and center.

___

7 p.m.

Pope Francis is sending greetings to his homeland of Argentina as his plane flies over the country en route to neighboring Chile.

Francis says he sends "my heartfelt best wishes to all the people in my homeland."

The papal flyby was yet another reminder that Francis has assiduously avoided returning to Argentina in his five years as pope and on his six trips to Latin America.

Most Vatican watchers attribute his reluctance to return home to his abhorrence of being used by Argentina's political factions, since any visit would involve a series of protocol visits, photo-ops and propaganda opportunities for whichever government is in power.

Francis is so attuned to the possibility that his image could be exploited for political ends that he refused while archbishop of Buenos Aires to offer communion at Mass to the rank and file, since it could be seen as an endorsement of the recipient.

___

6:45 p.m.

Government officials in Chile say no topic will be off limits when Pope Francis meets with President Michelle Bachelet late Monday.

Government spokeswoman Paula Narvaez says Bachelet views the visit like any head of state.

Many Chileans have expressed concern in recent weeks that Francis may openly support Bolivia's push for a piece of land from Chile to connect that landlocked country to the Pacific Ocean. The topic is a sensitive for Chileans, who feel that giving Bolivia a slice of land would compromise their national borders.

There has also been talk about whether the pope would bring up proposals to legalize abortion in the Andean nation. Currently abortion is only legal if the life of a woman is at risk, if pregnancy results from or if a fetus is not viable.

Politically, the Roman Catholic Church has had a strong influence in Chile, managing to keep some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws in effect.

The pope will be in Chile until Thursday, when he travels to Peru.

___

4:30 p.m.

Hours before Pope Francis is set to arrive in Chile, activists on issues related to sex abuse by priests are calling for sanctions against both abusers and anyone who helped cover up their actions.

About 200 people attended the first of several planned meetings and protests aimed at making priest abuse a central topic of Francis' first visit to the Andean nation since becoming pope.

Priestly abuse in Chile is an open wound. That's in part because of Francis' decision to appoint a bishop with close ties to the country's most notorious abuser, the Rev. Fernando Karadima.

Juan Carlos Cruz, who was abused as a child by Karadima, says it's time for the pope to ask for forgiveness and take action.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.