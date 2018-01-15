Viral Video: Oklahoma Special Needs Athlete Sinks Jumper

Video of an Oklahoma special needs athlete is warming the hearts of people around the world.

Jaden Barnes, 16, is the team manager of the Harrah Panthers basketball team. The team's coach put Barnes into the starting lineup of a game this weekend and he didn't miss a beat.

Shortly after the tip, he hit a jumper his first attempt.

The video is getting a lot of attention online, but Barnes isn’t letting stardom go to his head.

He was back at practice Monday, hard at work with his teammates.