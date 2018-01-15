Woman Critically Hurt In Tulsa Car Crash

Image of the two vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman was critically hurt in a car crash in Tulsa Monday evening.

Police say the woman had stopped at a stop sign on 24th Street at Sheridan. She tried to turn south and a northbound SUV hit her car on the driver's side, according to TPD.

The impact pinned the woman inside the car so police called the Tulsa Fire Department's rescue task force to get her out.The task force cut the roof off the car to get the woman out.

Police said the woman had two children in the car. EMSA took all three to the hospital, the mother in critical condition, according to police.

The people in the SUV were not hurt, officers said. They also said they would ticket the woman driving the car for failure to yield.