Police Get Similar Suspect Descriptions At Tulsa Armed Robberies

Tulsa Police are looking for two men who could be connected to a pair of overnight armed robberies, possibly a third.

Officers said the robbers first walked into a Family Dollar near I-244 and Sheridan with their faces half-covered by bandanas.

They told two employees to give up the cash. One of the employees told police she couldn't get into her register or the safe but she did find money in another register.

The robbers also took several packages of Newport cigarettes before running north.

Minutes after that, Tulsa County deputies said two men robbed a Family Dollar near 56th Street North and Peoria at gunpoint, then robbed a man in front of his house nearby and shot at him.

The man was not hurt.

Law enforcement said with such a short time frame and matching robber descriptions, they believe the Peoria Family Dollar robbery is related to the one where the man was shot at, but Tulsa Police are trying to figure out if those two robberies are related to the one on Sheridan.