NYC sets affordable homes record: 24,500 financed in 2017

Lawmakers slam Trump's comments on Africa as racist, unhelpful to immigration negotiations

Lawmakers slam Trump's comments on Africa as racist, unhelpful to immigration negotiations

Lawmakers slam Trump's comments on Africa as racist, unhelpful to immigration negotiations

Lawmakers slam Trump's comments on Africa as racist, unhelpful to immigration negotiations

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

Officials say New York City created or preserved over 24,500 affordable homes last year, breaking a record for the nation's biggest city.

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Report: Man thought killed Penn student was hitting on him

Spokesman: At least three sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in South Carolina.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

Sexual abuse victim to ex-doctor: 'You are a repulsive liar'

The Mormon church appointed a 93-year-old former heart surgeon has been officially named its new president.

New Jersey's next governor tweeted out morning wishes to the state.

Wall Street exec sworn in on JFK Bible to replace Christie

The selection of a new Mormon president fills a void atop a well-defined leadership hierarchy that has governed the church for decades.

Mormon leadership hierarchy is made up only of men

Federal ocean managers say it might be time to move the East Coast population of the world's largest turtle from the U.S.'s list of endangered animals.

World's largest sea turtle could come off 'endangered' list

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City created or preserved over 24,500 affordable homes last year, breaking a record for the nation's biggest city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

The previous record was just over 23,100, in 1989.

De Blasio, a Democrat re-elected last year, has made affordable housing a centerpiece of his two mayoral campaigns.

The city invested over $1 billion in affordable apartments last year. The effort mostly preserved affordable homes - over 17,300 of them. Another 7,200 new ones were created.

Nearly half the homes financed rent at levels affordable to an individual making about $33,400 per year, or $43,000 for a family of three.

The city has preserved or created over 87,500 affordable homes in the last four years.

"Not only did we generate the most affordable housing in a single calendar year - a full half of those homes will serve extremely and very low-income New Yorkers," said Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer.

Outreach efforts include a new housing web portal and ads promoting resources to help people apply for affordable housing, fight eviction and freeze their rent.

The mayor's Public Engagement Unit has made over 280,000 door knocks and phone calls to tell residents about their rights and how to get repairs, legal services and rental assistance.

