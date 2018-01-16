Okmulgee County Father Admits Hurting Toddler, Authorities Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Okmulgee County Father Admits Hurting Toddler, Authorities Say

Marcus Hetherington Marcus Hetherington
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Okmulgee County father has been charged with child abuse by injury and child neglect. Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Hetherington confessed to injuring his 1-year-old child.

The toddler was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in December, 2017, with multiple broken bones, a news release states.

Hetherington is being held on a $200,000 bond.

His wife, Barbara Hetherington, was arrested during the investigating on an unrelated felony warrant, OCSO said. She was charged with driving under the influence, according to Investigator Duston Todd..

At this point, Todd said they don't anticipate bringing charges against her in the child's injury.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
