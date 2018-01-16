Warming Stations Set Up In Tulsa In Extreme Cold

Three people were treated for cold exposure between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to EMSA. Two of the patients had to be taken to the hospital.

The incidents took place at area bus stops, convenience stores and a motel, according to a news release.

EMSA reminds residents to be sure they are layered up with warm clothing, hats, gloves and sturdy shows. It's also a good idea to limit time outdoors and check on friends and family in the extreme cold.

"We also warn residents to make sure that heating sources, such as space heaters, are used properly according to safety guidelines, including making sure that heaters are not too closely located next to flammable sources such as curtains, blankets or bedding, and that you never use outdoor grills, gas ovens or propane heaters indoors to avoid lethal carbon monoxide poisoning and fires," they said.

AAA Oklahoma said they've handled 52 dead battery calls since midnight.

Warming stations are set up in Tulsa:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week

*Note pets are welcome. Dogs must be on a leash.

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7