Gunda, Tulsa Zoo's Oldest Elephant, Enters Hospice Care - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Gunda, Tulsa Zoo's Oldest Elephant, Enters Hospice Care

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Zoo just announced that Gunda, their 67-year-old elephant, is entering hospice care. Gunda is experiencing a natural decline in health because of her advanced age.

“We monitor her quality of life including mobility, appetite and attitude,” said Zoological Manager Michael Connolly. "We make adjustments daily, depending on how she is doing.”

Gunda was the Zoo's first elephant. She came to Tulsa in 1954.

11/16/2017 Related Story: Gunda The Elephant Turns 67 At Tulsa Zoo

The Tulsa Zoo says Gunda is one of the oldest Asian elephants in human care, making  history every day. There's even a children's book about her, "Ghunda's Bermuda Holiday."

She'll remain at the elephant habitat with her female company, Sooky. Depending on the weather, she'll move inside the barn, Connolly said.

“We are determined to make the best of our time with Gunda,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to work for her.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.