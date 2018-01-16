Texas man on trial in fatal Oklahoma interstate shootings

ARAPAHO, Okla. (AP) - A Texas man accused of killing two people as he drunkenly shot at vehicles while driving along a freeway in Oklahoma is in court to face murder charges.

Trial began Tuesday for 38-year-old Jeremy Doss Hardy of Pasadena. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other offenses. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Investigators say Hardy fired randomly at vehicles along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma on Dec. 16, 2015. The attack killed 45-year-old Kent Powell of Arapaho, Oklahoma, and 63-year-old Billie Jean West of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.

Prosecutors allege Hardy identified with a group that believes the federal government is plotting to remove American citizens' rights. They plan to use evidence about his political beliefs to show a possible motive for the shootings.

